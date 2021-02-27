Two advisers for Puducherry’s Lieutenant Governor

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director-General A.P. Maheshwari has been appointed as an adviser to Puducherry’s Lieutenant Governor, two days before his superannuation from the Indian Police Service (IPS).
Mr. Maheshwari, a 1984-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is set to retire on February 28.
An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the competent authority had approved the appointment of Mr. Maheshwari as an adviser to the L-G with immediate effect, “in addition to his regular charge as DG, CRPF till his superannuation on 28.2.2021 and as regular charge thereafter”.
Former Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Secretary C. Chandramouli was also appointed as an adviser to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, which was placed under President’s rule on February 25.
Mr. Chandramouli is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1985 batch of the Tamil Nadu cadre.
Puducherry will go to the polls on April 6.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath