Two advisers for Puducherry’s Lieutenant Governor

Mr. Chandramouli and Ms. Maheshwari will report to Tamilisai Soundarajan

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director-General A.P. Maheshwari has been appointed as an adviser to Puducherry’s Lieutenant Governor, two days before his superannuation from the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Mr. Maheshwari, a 1984-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is set to retire on February 28.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the competent authority had approved the appointment of Mr. Maheshwari as an adviser to the L-G with immediate effect, “in addition to his regular charge as DG, CRPF till his superannuation on 28.2.2021 and as regular charge thereafter”.

Former Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Secretary C. Chandramouli was also appointed as an adviser to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, which was placed under President’s rule on February 25.

Mr. Chandramouli is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1985 batch of the Tamil Nadu cadre.

Puducherry will go to the polls on April 6.