TPR rises above 3%

The daily Test Positivity Rate of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory crossed 3%, the highest in recent weeks, as 71 new cases were reported from about 2,250 tests on Wednesday.

With no death recorded in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll remained at 1,809 — Puducherry (1,429), Karaikal (235), Yanam (105) and Mahe (40).

Puducherry accounted for 42 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,254 tests, followed by Karaikal (15), Yanam (1) and Mahe (13).

The number of tests in the last 24 hours is also the fewest in recent weeks.

The TPR was 3.15%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 97.91%.

With 76 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 936. This comprised 199 hospital patients and 737 home isolation cases.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,22,203 cases against 1,19,463 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 15.74 lakh tests administered so far, over 13.35 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,583 persons took the vaccine against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The vaccinated population in the Union Territory aggregated to 7,57,568.