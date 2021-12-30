Puducherry

Tourists checked for COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Puducherry

The Health Department has started checking tourists for COVID-19 vaccination certificates at various entry points in the town.

A release from the department here said tourists who are not vaccinated will be administered the jab. A joint inspection by line departments has been formed to check vaccination certificates of tourists and to ascertain whether people are observing COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during New Year celebrations.

Hotels and resorts organising events should make available copies of vaccination certificates of participants at the front office. Suitable action would be initiated against those not following COVID-19 protocol, the release said.


