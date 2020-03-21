Three sisters drown in well in Cuddalore

In a tragic incident, three sisters drowned in an agricultural well at Malayanur near Thittakudi on Friday. The deceased were identified as Shwetha, 13, Nivetha, 10 and Sujatha, 8, daughters of Manikandan and Stella of Krishnagiri.

Police said Stella and her three daughters had come visiting their relatives at Malayanur.

The sisters accompanied their mother to an agricultural well for washing clothes.

The girls were reportedly playing near the well when they slipped and fell into the deep waters.

Rescue attempt

Stella attempted to save them but in vain. Hearing her screams, some locals rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue the children.

The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Virudhachalam General Hospital.

A case has been registered.