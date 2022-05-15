Three more cases in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded three new COVID-19 cases from 332 tests on Sunday.

Puducherry reported one new case and Yanam two.

The test positivity rate was 0.90%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%.

The overall tallies are 1,962 deaths, 15 active cases, a total of 1,65,812 cases and 1,63,835 recoveries.

Of an estimated 22.37 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.82 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 688 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 16,97,401 vaccine doses so far.