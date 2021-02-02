Three Covid casualties push toll to 651

The Union Territory on Monday recorded three COVID-19 fatalities, which was the most number of deaths reported in a single day in over four months, as it added 28 new cases to the overall tally.

All three deaths were reported in JIPMER in the capital pushing the coronavirus death count in the Union Territory to 651. The casualties included a 74-year-old woman and two male patients aged 87 and 70. Covid pneumonia and ARDS was the recorded cause of death.

The toll in Puducherry stood at 532, followed by Karaikal (65), Yanam (45) and Mahe (nine).

Of the new cases, which were identified from 1,148 tests, 14 were in Puducherry, nine in Mahe, four in Karaikal and one in Yanam.

Following the discharge of 25 patients over the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory aggregated to 285. Of this, 129 were in hospitals and 156 in home isolation.

The cumulative case load was 39,096 cases while 38,160 patients have recovered to date in the Union Territory.

The test positivity rate was 2.43%, case fatality rate 1.67% and recovery rate 97.61%.

The Health Department has to date tested an estimated 5.78 lakh samples and over 5.35 lakh returned negative results.