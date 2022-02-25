Three arrested in journalist assault case

The Mudaliarpet Police have arrested three persons in connection with the assault on journalist T. Udayanarayanan.

Police identified the culprits as Arumugham, Soundararajan and Karthick. The police are on the lookout for another accused, Antony.

The motive behind the attack was a few articles that Mr. Udayanarayanan wrote in his Tamil evening daily about runaway newspapers and fake journalists. He had also campaigned against a few persons in the recent elections to the Puducherry Press Club, the police said.

Police said it was Soundararajan and Karthick who attacked the journalist while he was returning home in his two wheeler at Murungapakkam on Wednesday night. The other accused Arumugham arranged the assailants through his relative, Antony, police said.