This was God’s punishment, says Puducherry Chief Minister on Hyderabad encounter deaths

The Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said the gunning down of the four suspects in the rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was “punishment given by God to the culprits.”
Talking to media after garlanding the statue of father of Indian constitution B. R Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Friday, the Chief Minister said “I am not having much details at this point of time about the encounter. But it is a punishment given by God to the culprits.”
Mr Narayanasamy said he had given clear instructions to the police about women’s safety. “My government is committed to the safety of women. Clear instructions are given to the police on women's safety,” he said.
