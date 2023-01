January 16, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday paid tributes to saint Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of the Thiruvalluvar Day, observed to mark the birth anniversary of the poet. He, along with cabinet colleagues K. Lakshminarayanan, C. Djeacoumar, A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar and legislators garlanded the statue of the saint. DMK functionaries led by Opposition leader R. Siva also paid tributes to Thiruvalluvar.