They survived the fire, but now they live in dread

Hundreds of residents in the tenements at Kumaragurupallam are living in perpetual fear of the ceilings and walls of their homes crashing down on them. Chunks of concrete fall frequently in the dilapidated buildings.

Over 224 families living in five blocks have been demanding the construction of new homes after the concrete structures began showing signs of significant wear and tear.

The families occupied the blocks in 2001, after a devastating fire in 1999 gutted their previous homes here. In 20 years, the tenements are posing a threat to the life of their occupants. Protruding iron rods, cracks in the roofs, broken bricks, and worn-out stairs and landings can be see upon entering the apartments, each measuring 160 sq. feet.

“Not a single flat is safe to live in. We lost one person in the fire in 1999. If another catastrophe were to happen now, the casualty figures will be more. We have been demanding new tenements at least for the last four years,” said S. Anand, a resident. The government itself appears to acknowledge that the tenements are not safe to occupy.

Leaking roofs

“Otherwise, why should the Revenue Department keep evacuating us whenever it rains continuously for two days? They are very well aware of the condition of the flats,” Mr. Anand said.

Residents find it difficult to stretch their legs while sleeping due to the lack of space, and squeeze themselves in order to keep vessels for collecting rainwater dripping through cracks in the roofs, said R. Ravi Rajan, another resident.

The electric wiring is even more pathetic, he added — fires due to short circuits during the rains are common, he added.

Moreover, “When we moved to the tenements 20 years ago, families were smaller. Now, most of the families have 5-6 members and the space available is not at all adequate,” said R. Ravitha. Due to the lack of space, she, like most others, cooks food outside her living room.

“We don’t have a separate kitchen. Earlier, we used to keep the cooking stove in the living room, but now it’s not possible as we need the space for keep utensils and clothes,” said V. Santha, a resident. She also said the tenements were unsanitary. Most of the toilets were not functioning properly and sewer lines overflow often. “We have to burn mosquito coils to neutralise the foul smell,” Ms. Santha said.

Several residents have already moved out of the blocks due to safety concerns and the non-availability of piped water.

“One block has become empty after people fearing for their lives moved to rented houses. My house fills with water even if it rains lightly. Those opposing the project should visit the place and see the extent of damage for themselves,” said Mr. Anand.

‘Genuine concerns’

Local legislator K. Lakshminarayanan told The Hindu that the concerns expressed by the residents were genuine.

“It’s opposition from certain quarters that delays the construction of new tenements. I have asked those opposing the project to visit the apartments,” he said.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan, along with the residents, held a day-long protest in 2018 in front of the Puducherry Raj Nivas, demanding the construction of new apartments. Under the Smart Cities Mission, ₹217 crore had been set aside for this, but project had still not moved ahead, he added.

“The units are so cramped that people have to sleep in the portico and on the terrace.

“The Government of India norms require tenements to have a minimum of 300 sq. ft. carpet area, but these are only 160 sq. ft. How do you expect a four-member family to live in a place with just a living room and toilet? The difficulties people here face will be known only if the condition of the tenement is seen in person,” Mr. Lakshminarayanan said.