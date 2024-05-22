Temple car festival held at Villianur

Hundreds of devotees thronged the Sri Thirukameshwarar temple in Villianur to offer prayers and partake in the annual car festival.

Lt. Governor C. P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, BJP candidate for Lok Sabha election and Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar and MLAs joined the devotees to pull the chariot bedecked with flowers.

One of the largest temples in Puducherry, the 10-day annual festival attracts devotees even from neighbouring district of Tamil Nadu.