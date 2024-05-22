GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temple car festival held at Villianur

Published - May 22, 2024 12:34 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Pulled by devotion: Devotees pulling the temple car of Sri Thirukameshwarar-Kokilambigai temple at Villianur in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Pulled by devotion: Devotees pulling the temple car of Sri Thirukameshwarar-Kokilambigai temple at Villianur in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Hundreds of devotees thronged the Sri Thirukameshwarar temple in Villianur to offer prayers and partake in the annual car festival.

Lt. Governor C. P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, BJP candidate for Lok Sabha election and Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar and MLAs joined the devotees to pull the chariot bedecked with flowers.

One of the largest temples in Puducherry, the 10-day annual festival attracts devotees even from neighbouring district of Tamil Nadu.

