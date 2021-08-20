Teaching science to rural students is ennobling: awardee

Jayasundhar gets national award

Imparting science education to rural students in government schools is the most ennobling aspect of the profession, says Jayasundhar V., a science teacher in the Government Middle School in Manapet, who is among the recipients of the National Awards to Teachers, 2021.

Mr. Jayasundhar, who figured in the list of 44 awardees released by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday, bagged the honour from a short list of 155 applicants from across the country.

The teacher says the inspiration to turn to teaching as well as a strong service orientation came from his father, a Tamil teacher at Jeevanandam Higher Secondary School, who regarded teaching as a Godly endeavour where the number of hours you put in or the salary you get were irrelevant.

“When students from underprivileged families come to the classroom with full faith in you, you need to give them as much as you can,” he said.

Helping students

In an informal way, Mr. Jayasundhar had been helping government school students of the neighbourhood struggling with science subjects until he decided in 2006 to turn professional by acquiring a B. Ed.

After a three-year stint in Achariya School, he has since been serving in various government schools in the outlying regions, and has handled classes up to tenth. At the Middle School he teaches for students in Classes six to eight.

He finds it extremely satisfying that for three years the students at the Government Higher Secondary School in Karaiyamputhur scored centums in science in their SSLC examinations.

Recognition at fests

Later, his students at the Chedilal Government High School, Abishegapakkam, got recognition for their science projects in competitions at the national level and also at the Faites de la Science competition, conducted by the University of Paris, South 11, Orsay.

Since the news broke on Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Jayasundhar has been receiving felicitations from the Education Department officials and a flood of congratulatory messages from friends and well-wishers.

It will be another proud moment for him when President Ram Nath Kovind honours the 44 selected teachers on Teachers' Day on September 5.