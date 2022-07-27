Tamilisai stresses need for maintaining proper accounts
CAG is a critical link between legislature, government offices and the public, she says
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday stressed the importance on maintaining proper accounts by government departments.
Participating in an audit sensitisation programme for the Heads of Departments and Drawing and Disbursement Officers of Government of Puducherry, the Lieutenant Governor said maintaining proper account would help curtail unnecessary expenditure. The office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is a critical link between legislature, government offices and the public, she said.
The sensitisation programme was organised by the Office of the Principal Accountant General, Branch Office, Puducherry. Speaker R. Selvam, Chairman of Public Accounts Committee K.S.P Ramesh, Chief Secretary, Rajeev Verma, Principal Secretary, Finance-cum-Development Commissioner Prashant Goyal and Principal Accountant General, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry K. P Anand participated in the programme, an official release said.
