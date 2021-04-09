Puducherry

Tamilisai Soundararajan visits art and craft village

Hands-on experience: Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tries her hand at pottery during her visit to the Art and Craft village at Murungapakkam in Puducherry.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday visited the Art and Craft village at Murungapakkam.

After a survey of the stalls and exhibited articles, the Lt. Governor enquired with the artisans about their craft and income.

The Lt. Governor also discussed with the accompanying officials the measures to be taken to improve the economic conditions of the artisans and increase the State’s revenue by increasing tourist visits.

New facilities for tourists

Ms. Soundararajan later inspected the Boat House at Nonankuppam and reached Paradise Beach on boat.

After inspecting the facilities provided at the Beach, she held discussions with the officials regarding introduction of new facilities to promote tourism and tourism revenue.

C. Chandramouli and A. P. Maheshwari, Advisers to the Lt. Governor; T. Arun, Tourism Secretary; and G. K. Maran, Managing Director of Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation, were present during the inspection.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2021 1:29:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/tamilisai-soundararajan-visits-art-and-craft-village/article34275915.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY