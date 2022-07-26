Tackling rowdyism and management of traffic are priority areas, says new DGP

The new Director-General of Police of Puducherry, Manoj Kumar Lal, on Tuesday said tackling rowdyism and management of traffic would be of prime importance.

After calling on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at his office, Mr. Lal said, “I understand that there is the problem of rowdyism and issues pertaining to traffic. These problems will be addressed.”

Mr. Lal assumed office on Monday. “I spoke to my officers after assuming charge. Shortly, we will try to ease the situation in whatever capacity we can. From the policing point of view, I can say that whatever the police stands for the people [sic], that we will do. The Chief Minister also desired the same. As such the government is committed to the community, so is the police,” he added.

On the management of traffic, he said there had been an increase in tourist footfall and the floating population. “The place has swelled despite it being a planned town. The police will manage the traffic problem by utilising the available resources,” he added.

When asked about the spurt in cases of peddling of ganja, he said the issue had been brought to his notice. It would be taken up as a special drive, he added.