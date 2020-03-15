Surveillance stepped up on inter-State border

With the Centre notifying COVID-19 as a disaster, the Puducherry government has stepped up surveillance along the inter-State border.

Passengers arriving by various modes of transport will be screened at four check posts in Gorimedu, East Coast Road, Hanumanthai and Madagadipet, District Collector T. Arun said here on Sunday.

Mr. Arun told presspersons that although no suspected cases were reported in the Union Territory, the health authorities were on alert. Booths have been set up at the inter-State borders and public health officials will screen all passengers arriving by various modes of transport to Puducherry.

The screening for passengers was being done as a precautionary measure since Sunday. There was no need to panic since all preventive steps had been taken for the prevention and control of the disease. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) would undertake door-to-door visit to create awareness.

Mr. Arun said the administration had directed all hotels in Puducherry to collect self-declaration forms from tourists indicating their country and if they had any illness. The forms would be sent to the Health Department for scrutiny.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the entry points in all cinemas would be sanitised. Help desks had been opened in all cinemas. The Puducherry Road Transport Corporation had started cleaning buses with disinfectants after every trip, he said.