Sundari Nanda’s term as DGP comes to an end

Director General of Police S. Sundari Nanda at the farewell parade held at Gorimedu on Wednesday.

Director General of Police S. Sundari Nanda at the farewell parade held at Gorimedu on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Balaji Shrivastava likely to take charge as next police chief

S. Sundari Nanda, Puducherry’s first woman Director General of Police (DGP), was on Wednesday relieved from duty following her transfer back to the national capital.

She was given a ceremonial guard of honour at the police training ground at Gorimedu. Senior officers, including Inspector General of Police Surender Singh Yadav, were present at the function.

Ms. Nanda, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, had taken charge as DGP in July last year.

Meanwhile, Balaji Shrivastava is likely to take charge as the next DGP of UT in a few days. Mr. Shrivastava, an IPS officer of 1988 batch, is currently posted in Mizoram.

