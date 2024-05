May 05, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Sri Aurobindo Society and Svarnim Puducherry, in association with INSPA robotics, are organising a robotics summer camp, tailored for government and private school students on the premises of Sri Aurobindo Society from Monday.

A press release said the curriculum is designed to accommodate varying levels of expertise, from beginners to advanced learners. A nominal entry fee will be charged, the release said.