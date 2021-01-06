Puducherry

Students protest, ask police to take action against narcotics

Airing their grievances: Members of the All India Youth Federation protesting at Villianur on Tuesday.  

Students belonging to the All India Youth Federation on Tuesday staged a demonstration against the law and order situation in Puducherry.

The protesters staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police in four places, seeking action against those indulging in the sale of ganja and illegal lottery tickets.

They also urged the Police Department to take action against inmates of jail authorities who were allegedly allowing illegal activities at the Central Prison at Kalapet.

