Students participate in robotics science workshop

February 26, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Students participating at the two-day robotics workshop organised by Pondicherry Science Forum on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Students from various government and private schools got familiarised with the fundamentals of robotics science at a two-day workshop hosted by the Pondicherry Science Forum (PSF), in association with Digital Empowerment Foundation and Pyar Trust.

The 56 participants belonging to classes 8, 9 and 10 were given hands-on training over sessions led by machine learning and Artificial Intelligence experts.

R. Suriyadeepan, an AI expert from Moonvalley, Canada, led a team of resource persons, which included Sindhuja Selvakumar and Ganesan at the workshop held at the Oviod service complex, Mudaliarpet.

The workshop covered areas such as electronics, electronic components, introduction to Adruino, sensors and actuators and simple programming codes.

A hands on session to build a robot was also part of the workshop, coordinated by Murugavel Raja, PSF general secretary.

Earlier, A. Sundhar, Assistant Professor, Perunthailvar Kamarajar college for Enginnering & Technology, Karaikal inaugurated the event in the presence of Madivanane, Associate Professor in Department of Physics, Bharatidasan Government College for Women and M.Selvakumar, Chennai-based machine learning instructor.

About 12 B.Tech students of Puducherry Technological University served as volunteers for the programme, said A. Hemavathi of PSF.

V. Nagarajan, Department of Electronics Engineering, Pondicherry University addressed the valedictory session.

