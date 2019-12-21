Students’ council to boycott convocation

The Students Council of Pondicherry University has decided to boycott the 27th convocation of the university to be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to express solidarity with students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In a statement, Parichay Yadav, president of Students Council, said the university administration had contacted the council to facilitate the convocation function.

“The administration asked for the names of students who would volunteer. But in the light of the ongoing protests against CAA and NRC all over the nation, the council refused to facilitate and decided to boycott the event.”

The Students Council has also urged students not to participate in the event as a gesture of solidarity with students facing State repression.