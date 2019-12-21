Students’ council to boycott convocation

The Students Council of Pondicherry University has decided to boycott the 27th convocation of the university to be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to express solidarity with students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
In a statement, Parichay Yadav, president of Students Council, said the university administration had contacted the council to facilitate the convocation function.
“The administration asked for the names of students who would volunteer. But in the light of the ongoing protests against CAA and NRC all over the nation, the council refused to facilitate and decided to boycott the event.”
The Students Council has also urged students not to participate in the event as a gesture of solidarity with students facing State repression.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.