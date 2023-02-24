HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Strive to make India a global hub of research and innovation: LG tells academic fraternity

The government is steadfast in its policy commitment to make education accessible to students from weaker sections of the society, says Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

February 24, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presenting the degree certificate to a student at the fifth convocation of the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for PG Studies and Research in the presence of Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presenting the degree certificate to a student at the fifth convocation of the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for PG Studies and Research in the presence of Chief Minister N Rangasamy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has urged the academic fraternity to rededicate itself to the mission of making India a global centre of research and innovation.

Presiding over the fifth convocation of the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies & Research, Ms. Soundararajan said India, which was poised to become the fifth largest economy in the world, was playing a key role in the fourth industrial revolution involving high-end technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things.

The government was also focused on generating employment opportunities for youth through initiatives such as ‘Stand Up India’, ‘Start Up India’ and ‘Make in India’, Ms. Soundararajan said. She urged the audience to adopt research as a way of life adding that this was a key component of the National Education Policy.

The Lt. Governor congratulated the graduates and awarded them degrees.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said Puducherry had become a hub of higher education and this was a reflection of the historical emphasis on universal education. The government is steadfast in its policy commitment to make education accessible to students from weaker sections of the society, he said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Education Minister A. Namassivayam, MLAs, S. Gowri, Vice Chancellor, University of Madras, M. Selvaraj, Director of the institution, faculty and students participated in the convocation ceremony.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.