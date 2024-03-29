GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steps being taken to reopen ration shops in U.T: Chief Minister

The status of Puducherry as a Union Territory necessitated cordial relationship with the Central government for speedy implementation of welfare and development projects, says Chief Minister

March 29, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy addressing an election campaign to garner support for BJP Lok Sabha candidate A. Namassivayam at Kalapet in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy addressing an election campaign to garner support for BJP Lok Sabha candidate A. Namassivayam at Kalapet in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Continuing his open vehicle campaign for BJP candidate A. Namassivayam for Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, Chief Minister and AINRC founder N. Rangasamy said steps are being taken to reopen ration shops in the Union Territory. 

He gave the assurance when a section of women voters who were listening to his campaign speech at Ariankuppam raised the issue of ration shops. When women pointed out that the money remitted in bank accounts for buying free rice are taken away by their husbands to buy liquor, the Chief Minister said the government has been taking steps to reopen ration shops. 

“The new Lieutenant Governor has come. After the election, the government will again process the file. The ration shops will be opened to supply free rice,” he said. When the women complained about liquor outlets, Mr. Rangasamy said, “It is your responsibility to keep your husbands under check.”

The Chief Minister said the status of Puducherry as a Union Territory necessitated cordial relationship with the Central government for speedy implementation of welfare and development projects. “Electing a BJP candidate will certainly help in maintaining close relationship with the Central government. We are hopeful of Mr. Namassivayam getting a berth in the Cabinet, “ he said. 

On Friday, the Chief Minister campaigned for the BJP candidate in Ariankuppam, Veerampattinam and in the town.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.