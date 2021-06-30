‘Start Up Revive’ to be launched in U.T. today

The three-month campaign expected to boost start-up growth

The Atal Incubation Centre — Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation (AIC-PECF) will roll out an initiative to support and revive start-up enterprises in Puducherry on Thursday.

“Start Up Revive”, launched in collaboration with the Department of Industries and Commerce, is designed for growth-stage start-ups with initial market traction.

E. Vallavan, Industries Secretary, will launch the programme at a virtual meeting in the presence of K. Vijay Ganesh, Puducherry CII chairman, and Vishnu Varadan V., Chief Executive Officer, AIC-PECF.

“Start Up Revive” is a three-month accelerator programme that provides an opportunity for start-ups to get mentorship clinics from industry experts, investor master class, IP support and opportunity to pitch in at the investor forums of AIC-PECF and help them build a scalable business around their product or services.

The initiative is aimed at growth-stage start-ups that are based in Puducherry or intending to set up their facility.