Puducherry

Stalin distributes relief to rain-affected persons

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday visited rain-affected areas in Kurunjipadi Assembly constituency and distributed relief to those affected by waterlogging.

Mr. Stalin accompanied by former Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam inspected paddy fields submerged in rain water at Pathrampattu near Mettupalayam. He also inspected the Perumal Eri in Kurunjipadi and affected areas on the banks of the Lower Paravanar river in Therkupoovanikuppam.

The DMK president also visited affected areas in Chidambaram and distributed food and bedsheets to the affected persons.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020 3:32:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/stalin-distributes-relief-to-rain-affected-persons/article33261218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY