Puducherry

Special camp to be organised for differently-abled in Cuddalore

Event will help identify those who require assistive devices

The Department of Differently-abled Welfare in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (Alimco) will organise special medical camps in the district from January 27 to 31 for identifying those who require wheelchairs, tricycles, hearing aids, speaking devices, artificial limbs and other such aids.

On January 27, the camp will be held in the Cuddalore taluk office from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. followed by Panruti and Kurunjipadi on January 28 and 29 respectively. The last two camps will be held in Vriddhachalamand Thittakudi, on January 30 and 31 respectively.

According to a release, experts from Alimco will visit the camps and prepare a list after assessing the needs of people who will take part in the camps. Differently-abled persons have to bring their original ID card for disability, family ration card or electors ID card, Aadhaar card, income certificate and two passport size photographs.

