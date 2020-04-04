Six more test positive in Villupuram, three test positive in Cuddalore

Six more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Friday, taking the total count to nine. All the six persons had returned to the district after attending the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi.

According to official sources, as many as 53 persons from the district who had attended the conference were traced and admitted to the isolation wards. Of them, as many as 36 persons have been admitted to the Villupuram Government Hospital while 17 others have been admitted in the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) at Mundiyambakkam. The samples of six persons have tested positive while the results of 44 others are awaited.

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered lockdown of a few more areas in Villupuram municipality, Tindivanam municipality, Koliyanur, Vikravandi and Mugaiyur to curtail further spread of the virus. The lockdown will be in force for 21 days from Thursday.

Villupuram Collector A. Annadurai said that the administration had sealed the entire geographic area in a few areas in Villupuram and Tindivanam municipalities, Koliyanur, Vikravandi and Mugaiyur restricting entry and exit of people in and out of the zone.

Teams comprising municipal workers will conduct door-to-door visits in the affected areas to check if anyone is showing symptoms of COVID-19. Vehicular movement will be completely restricted and municipal workers will disinfect all the streets in the affected zones, he said.

Cuddalore

Three persons from Cuddalore district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Official sources said the trio were quarantined a few days back. All the three had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi and returned to the district recently. Out of 40 persons admitted in the isolation wards in Cuddalore and Chidambaram, as many as three tested positive. The results of the remaining persons are awaited.