Six held for murder of a transperson in Vriddhachalam

The Villupuram taluk police on Friday arrested six people, including three transpersons, for their alleged involvement in the murder of a transpersons.

They were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody.

The arrested have been identified as Punitha, a resident of Mettukuppam, Kayalvizhi and Sagayamm, of Mugayur, Madhumathi, a resident of Salem, Veerapandiyan, who lives in Nellikuppam, and Ilthiyas, a resident of Villupuram.

A search has been launched to nab one Amesh of Ayandur.

Abhi alias Abhirami, 35, of Vriddhachalam, Cuddalore, was found murdered with injuries on her head at Ayanampalayam village on the Villupuram-Gingee Road on July 17.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said the murder was a result of previous enmity.

Multiple grudges

The victim Abhirami had married Punitha’s brother Thangadurai. Abhirami spent Thangadurai’s savings lavishly and purchased a two-storey house in Vriddhachalam. This angered Punitha and her younger brother Veerapandiyan.

Mr. Jayakumar said Abhirami, who headed a transpersons group in Villupuram, also ill-treated Kayalvizhi, a transperson, by forcing her to do household chores.

She had also harassed Madhumathi, another transperson, insisting her to share her earnings.

Punitha, Kayalvizhi and Madhumathi decided to eliminate Abhirami.

The trio along with Veerapandiayan initially decided to enlist hired killers for the job but finally agreed to do the deed themselves, Mr. Jayakumar said.

Kayalvizhi discussed the plan with her lover Sagayam, his friends Amesh and Ilthiyas and sought their help.

On July 17, Abhirami left home around 4.00 a.m. Punitha, Kayalvizhi and Madhumathi followed and caught hold of her from behind.

They alerted the others who clobbered her to death with an iron rod. The six confessed to the crime, the police added.