Puducherry

Show to promote home-grown fashion

A multi-designer fashion show featuring home-grown brands being hosted at Casablanca.

A multi-designer fashion show featuring home-grown brands being hosted at Casablanca.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Sustainable and resort wear presented

A multi-designer fashion show aiming to promote home-grown brands and fashion that is unique to the city was held here recently.

Designers and brands such as Lil Pondicherian, SNO, Kiran Kamal, Rangoli, Upasana, Sanchita and Le Pondicherry presented a mix of sustainable fashion and resort wear during the show at Casablanca.

Hidesign, city-spun leather brand also showcased a preview of the upcoming ‘Rockstar’ collection that is set to launch in March, giving shoppers a sneak peek into the array of hand-crafted bags for both men and women.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 1:27:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/show-to-promote-home-grown-fashion/article30846693.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY