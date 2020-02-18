Show to promote home-grown fashion

A multi-designer fashion show aiming to promote home-grown brands and fashion that is unique to the city was held here recently.
Designers and brands such as Lil Pondicherian, SNO, Kiran Kamal, Rangoli, Upasana, Sanchita and Le Pondicherry presented a mix of sustainable fashion and resort wear during the show at Casablanca.
Hidesign, city-spun leather brand also showcased a preview of the upcoming ‘Rockstar’ collection that is set to launch in March, giving shoppers a sneak peek into the array of hand-crafted bags for both men and women.
