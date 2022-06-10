Seven fresh COVID-19 cases reported in U.T.

Nine patients recover; 722 more take the vaccine

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded seven fresh cases of COVID-19 against nine recoveries on Friday.

While six of the fresh cases, detected from 805 tests, were from Puducherry, one case was from Mahe. The test positivity rate was 0.87%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.80%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 33 active cases, a total of 1,65,921 cases and 1,63,926 patients recovered. Of an estimated 22.62 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.07 lakh returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 722 more persons took the vaccine. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17,16,711 doses.