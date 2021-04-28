Puducherry

Set aside 100 beds with oxygen supply, says CS

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar has called upon private medical colleges in the Union Territory to set aside 100 more beds each with oxygen supply and 10 ventilators for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Chairing a meeting of private medical college managements here on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar asked the private colleges to ensure that more beds with oxygen supply were available in the next two weeks.

With surge in cases of COVID-19, the hospital managements should also work out a plan for treatment of non-COVID patients, he said. Secretary to Health T. Arun and Director of Medical Services S. Mohan Kumar were present.

