Separate notices to ruling AINRC and BJP for MCC transgression

April 06, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Returning Officer has issued separate notices to the AINRC and the BJP for potential violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) during campaigning for the Lok Sabha election on April 19.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P. Jawahar said the AINRC was served notice for MCC violation over an announcement on a hike in Old Age Pension by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, while the notice to the BJP was in regard to the use of the logo of the Puducherry Police in advertisement material.

The Election Commission (EC) of India had clearly stipulated against the announcement of new projects or programmes, concessions, financial grants’ concessions or financial grants in any forms or promises of laying of foundation stones etc., which have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the party in power.

“The guidelines do not allow new offers outside the election manifesto,” said the CEO. “Political parties are also expected to inform voters on how they would provision for the programmes they announce,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP, whose Minister A. Namassivayam handles the Home portfolio, was found to have used the logo of Puducherry Police in advertisement material in contravention of the EC guidelines that prohibit the use of photographs of defence personnel.

Taking cognisance of these violations, the District Election Officer-cum-Returning Officer has issued notice to the general secretary of the AINRC and the BJP seeking an explanation. The parties have been asked to furnish a response within a 48-hour time-frame, which will expire on Saturday.