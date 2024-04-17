Section 144 imposed in Puducherry district in view of LS polls

April 17, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The District Magistrate has imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code throughout Puducherry district from the close of campaigning on Wednesday till to the conclusion of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

Invoking powers under 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, for the free and fair conduct of elections, A. Kulothungan, DM and Returning Officer, stated that with effect from 6 p.m. on Wednesday till 6 a.m. on Saturday, there will be a ban on unlawful assembly and holding of any public meetings/rallies. The presence of electors or campaigners who are not voters of the constituencies in the district, use of loudspeakers, displaying of any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey in any electronic media is also prohibited.

The Returning Officer has already instructed cinema theatres to suspend night shows on Thursday and all screenings on Friday to facilitate law and order.

The 144 order said any violation is punishable by legal action under section 188 of IPC and other relevant provisions by law. It also stated that “unlawful assembly” will not apply in the case of citizens going about their normal business and chores or going to vote. It also exempts gathering for private functions, house-to-house visit during 48 hours in connection with door-to-door campaigning.

This will also not apply to the agencies/officials of the Government involved in the enforcement of Law and Order or the conduct of election and the maintenance of essential services.

The order strictly prohibits any campaign taking place within the constituency. There will be restriction on presence of political functionaries, party workers, procession functionaries, campaign functionaries, etc, who have been brought from outside the constituencies and who are not voters of the constituencies. Any person should not continue to remain present in the constituency as their presence after end of campaign period may undermine the atmosphere for free and fair poll, the order said.

Cellular phones, cordless phones, etc. Are barred within the 100 metre perimeter of the polling stations or within the polling booth. No arms should be carried inside the polling station. The restrictions, however do not apply to the officers in-charge of law and order and security personnel put on duty near the polling booth for use of such instruments in the course of discharge of their official duties.

Similarly, restriction on use of cellular phones, mobile phones, etc., do not apply to the observers appointed by the Election Commission of India and the officer in-charge of polling duties and persons drafted for polling duty, in course of their official duties; No unauthorised person will be allowed inside the polling station at any time or during the poll, the order stated.