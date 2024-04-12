GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scrutiny of expenditure accounts of candidates

April 12, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Election officials engaged in the second round verification of expenditures accounts of Lok Sabha candidates.

Election officials engaged in the second round verification of expenditures accounts of Lok Sabha candidates. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The second round of verification of expenditure accounts of candidates for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections has been completed.

During the verification held under supervision of the expenditure observers appointed by the Election Commission of India, Mohammad Manzarul Hassan and Lakshmikantha, 25 of the 26 candidates in the fray, and their agents participated.

On scrutiny, the election expenditure accounts of 22 candidates tallied with the shadow register maintained by the Election Expenditure Monitoring Committee set up by the Election Department, and were accepted. In the case of three candidates, whose election expenditure accounts dis not match with the shadow register. In this connection, the Election Department has sought an explanation from two of these candidates after one contestant informed that he would accept the assessed amount as per the shadow register maintained by the department.

The Returning Officer A. Kulothungan has, under Section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, notified one candidate who did not attend this meeting and did not submit election expenditure accounts, to show cause within 48 hours.

All the details regarding the audited election expenditure accounts have been published for public viewing on the District Election Officer’s office notice board and on the website of the Election Commission.

The final round of verification is scheduled for April 16.

