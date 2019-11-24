Schools told to follow standard working hours

The district administration has asked all government and private schools in the Union Territory to follow standard official working hours on all working days.

Chairing a meeting of principals of government and private schools here recently, District Collector T. Arun said that schools should function only from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all working days.

The Collector warned schools against conducting special classes after dusk. The administration had directed the Directorate of School Education to constitute a sub-committee to ensure that all schools complied with the instructions without fail. Schools should ring water bells to ensure that children stay hydrated. The administration recommended constitution of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) panels in all schools in the UT.

S. Devipriya, chairperson of Union Territory of Puducherry, Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of School Education, were present.