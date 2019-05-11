SC hearing on Centre’s plea causes a flutter

Proceedings in the Supreme Court, which took up the Centre’s plea challenging a Madras High Court order restricting the powers of the Lieutenant Governor in the functioning of an elected government, caused a flutter here on Friday.

A Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, issued notice to various respondents in the appeal, including the State government on the plea by the Administrator of Union Territory, to stay the High Court decision curbing the Lt. Governor’s powers to interfere with the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory, especially when an elected government was in place.

It all started with a tweet by Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi thanking the Union Home Ministry for challenging the order in the Supreme Court.

“Team Raj Nivas thanks Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, ASG Sanjay Jain, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Additional Secretary Govind Mohan, for the timely intervention for the smooth functioning of administration of Union Territory of Puducherry. I once again request and look forward to a collaborative administration for the prosperity of Puducherry,” was the message put out by Ms. Bedi.

The congratulatory tone of the message prompted speculation on the outcome of the apex court hearing, specifically if a stay had been ordered on the High Court ruling.

Ms. Bedi's message came when Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy was briefing reporters about the proceedings in the Supreme Court.

CM slams Bedi

The Chief Minister said the Supreme Court, while agreeing to hear the petition, refused to entertain the appeal as an urgent matter. The apex court had agreed to hear the petition when it re-assembles after vacation, he said. “The MHA wanted the SC to stay the HC order and take up the review petition as an urgent matter. They failed in their efforts to take the review petition for urgent hearing,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the Lt Governor, Chief Secretary and Secretaries had to abide by the High Court order till the Supreme Court takes up the review petition after the summer vacation. “Ms. Bedi was trying to misrepresent and showing disrespect to the court order. If she continues, she may have to face contempt proceedings,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister flayed the Lt Governor for trying to create an impression that the administration was at a standstill. “Routine work is going on as only policy decisions are kept in abeyance due to the model code of conduct,” he said.

When The Hindu asked why she thanked the Ministry, she said: “It's good to be grateful. Early intervention may save disruption... I have thanked for early intervention.”