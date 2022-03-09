Safety of women should be the responsibility of society: L-G

Making women title holder of property can help improve their status: CM

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan distributes prizes to achievers of various fields, on the occasion of International Women’s Day organised by Women and Child Development Department in Puducherry on Tuesday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, is also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Expressing unhappiness over incidents of violence against women in the country, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said safety of women is the collective responsibility of society.

“The status of women has improved considerably over the years but there are still disturbing incidents involving women’s safety occurring around the country. Reports of girl students being traumatised by teachers in schools are disturbing. Safety of women should be the responsibility of entire society,” she said, inaugurating the International Women’s Day function organised by the Government of Puducherry here.

Now women are not confined to the homes. They have made a mark in all fields but women should strive further to excel in all fields, Ms. Soundararajan said.

“Promoting economic self-reliance of women by way of education is the best way to empower them. Women should come forward to take up entrepreneurship roles also in society,” the Lt. Governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the Union Territory had shown the rest of the country that making women the title holder of property could contribute to improving their status in society. The government’s decision to provide concession in registration fee if property ownership was in a woman’s name had gone a long way in providing security for women, he said.

He also promised to provide subsidy for women entrepreneurs. The Anganwadi workers whose services were regularised recently would be given their salary in a few days, he said. Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, DMK legislator Anibal Kennedy and Secretary Udaya Kumar were present.