S20 engagement group to come out with policy framework after July to adopt latest scientific advances

January 30, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Science 20 (S20) Engagement Group, an initiative of the G-20 countries for sustainable development, will come out with a report on use of the latest advances in the scientific world to improve quality of life among member countries, said Ashutosh Sharma, Chair, S20, on Monday.

Briefing reporters about the S20 meeting in Puducherry, he said after July the grouping would come out with its report for policy makers for adopting the best practices relevant to the countries.

The S20 is a platform for experts from member countries to deliberate and provide constructive solutions for global problems such as energy equity, healthcare and wellbeing and make science an integral part of society.

“It is only through innovative practices based on scientific investigations that quality of life can be improved. New innovative ideas have to emerge to solve problems faced by humanity. Our engagements aim to come out with policy frameworks. Each country could adopt practices that are best suited for them,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic was the best example to showcase the dependency on science. “We could manage the virus because we relied on scientific practices in dealing with the pandemic,” Mr. Sharma said.

Earlier, Mr. Sharma stressed the need for furthering scientific research, education and innovation. “Technology across the globe is developing disruptively with their strands interwoven with society. Our homes have become digital. Our lives have become digital. However, the society and its culture have experienced change linearly with a small slope while some of the technology and its challenges are emerging exponentially,” he said in his address, a copy of which was released to the media.

“Addressing these challenges requires cross disciplinary and multicultural collaborations and global alliances. We will create blueprints in the subsequent months through our meetings together,” he said.

The S20 meeting was held on the theme “Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Development”. Delegates from 10 member countries and scientists from institutions attended the deliberations. Subsequent meetings will be held at Agartala, Bangaram Island and Bhopal. The final summit meeting will be held in Coimbatore.