Rwandan national held for overstaying in Auroville

The Auroville police have arrested a Rwandan national, Amani Pascal Peace John, for overstaying in the country.
The police learned of his overstay when he was picked up from Auroville on Friday for questioning in connection with a complaint filed by a woman residing near Chinna Mudaliar Chavady.
The woman had complained that the Rwandan national had raised a ruckus in her house on the eve of New Year.
According to the Auroville police, Mr. John had come to India to study in a private engineering college at Salem in 2010.
Though his visa expired, he continued to stay in the country, police said.
The Judicial Magistrate Court at Vanur remanded him in judicial custody.
He was later taken to Puzhal Jail, police added.
Previous record
Last year, the D-Nagar police in Puducherry had arrested Mr. John along with two fellow Rwandan nationals for their involvement in drug peddling.
