RSS conducts route marches amid tight security in Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts

The Hindu Bureau November 07, 2022 00:33 IST

The march assumed significance after the organisation postponed the rally, scheduled in 44 locations across Tamil Nadu

RSS workers taking out a march in Cuddalore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid heavy security, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducted route marches in Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts on Sunday to mark 75 years of India’s Independence and the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The march assumed significance after the organisation postponed the rally, scheduled in 44 locations across Tamil Nadu. Clad in khaki pants and white shirts, the RSS workers, led by T. Kathirvel, advocate, Madras High Court, participated in the rally that passed through many streets before culminating near the Sri Padaleeswarar temple in Thirupathiripuliyur in Cuddalore. Senior police officers from Cuddalore, Tirupattur, and Chengalpattu districts led by Inspector General of Police (North Zone) N. Kannan ensured that the march was peaceful. Heavy police force were deployed at sensitive points. In Kallakurichi district, Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan monitored the security arrangements. Heavy police force was posted to ensure peaceful conduct of the march from the Kallakurichi-Salem Road to Kallakurichi town.



