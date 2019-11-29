Rickety mini-vans are having a free run

In the absence of an effective public transportation system, residents of Puducherry are forced to travel by the mini-vans for last-mile connectivity on important thoroughfares. A combination of poor maintenance and reckless driving makes travelling by these rides a risky proposition.

As many as 130 transport vehicles are registered with the Transport Department in Puducherry. They transport passengers from Gorimedu and Mettupalayam to the bus terminus passing through important locations such as Boulevard, Government General Hospital, railway station, Anna Salai, Kamaraj Salai and S.V. Patel Salai.

Most of these vehicles have been in operation since 1987. Although owners of these mini-van autos possess valid documents such as permits and fitness certificates, the rickety vehicles do not meet road worthiness norms. The drivers are rash and violate all road safety rules with impunity even during peak hour traffic. The vehicles spew excessive smoke. Overloading of passengers is another common sight.

These public carriers are allowed to carry nine passengers apart from the driver. But more than 15 passengers are packed like sardines in the vehicle and transported during peak hours.

A failed experiment

A Transport department official on condition of anonymity said the drivers violate many conditions. The department has been trying to prevail upon the crew to switch over to less polluting vehicles but in vain. The government at one stage introduced 15 electric vehicles in the Boulevard but they turned out to be ‘white elephants’ because of the cost involved in the upkeep of batteries, he said.

The department had suggested upgraded version of vehicles approved by the Automobile Research Association to the crew. But the designing of the vehicles as suggested by the transport authorities is not acceptable to the crew. The crew want customised features to be included in the vehicles, which, according to the transport authorities, violate road safety rules and statutory provisions.

“Lack of an effective public transport system has given rise to the mushrooming of these vehicles in Puducherry. Footboard travel is a regular feature even when the vehicles cross dense traffic points manned by traffic police,” said an official. Shortage of manpower in the traffic police department and the Transport department has come in the way of enforcing the road safety rules, the official added.

S. Chandramohan, a resident of Gnanaprakasam Nagar, said these mini-vans travel to residential areas where buses are not available at regular intervals.

“The fare is cheaper than autorickshaws and I prefer to travel by mini-vans though there are risks involved in boarding these vehicles,” he said.

V. Venkatasubramanian, a resident of Lawspet, said the drivers should be trained in good conduct. The vehicles are parked in a haphazard manner near the Raja theatre signal and the GH and the drivers take sudden U-turn without using the indicators. There would be more patronage for these vehicles if reckless driving was controlled to an extent, he added.