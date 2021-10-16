Puducherry

Revive PDS outlets in Puducherry: CPI leader

The CPI has demanded immediate revival of public distribution outlets in the Union Territory.

CPI secretary A.M. Saleem said the government should start distribution of essential items through the PDS outlets so that people could get some respite during a financially stressful time.

The prices of essentials had gone up. The purchasing power of the people had come down drastically. So this was essential, he said.

The Chief Minister and Minister for Civil Supplies had promised to provide food items through ration shops, but so far it was not done. Immediate steps should be taken to distribute rice, cereals, sugar and cooking oil before Deepavali, the CPI leader said.


