Resume talks, fishers’ forum urges Centre

The National Fisherfolk Forum (NFF) has urged the Centre to initiate dialogue between fishermen representatives of India and Sri Lanka in the wake of the rise in incidents of incarceration of Indian fishermen and impounding of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Talking to reporters, NFF chairperson M. Ilango said that bilateral talks between fishermen representatives had been stalled since 2017. The Centre should revive the bilateral consultations to devise an acceptable protection of the right to livelihood of the fishermen of both countries. Mr. Ilango also demanded the Centre to prevail upon the Sri Lankan government to release two boats impounded by them. The Indian Government should immediately intervene and get the boats released, he added.