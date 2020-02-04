Residents urged to participate in ease of living index survey

Puducherry Smart City Development Ltd. (PSCDL) has urged the city residents to participate in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ ‘Ease of Living Index 2019’, a citizen perception survey. Puducherry is among the 100 smart cities and 14 more cities with million plus population to participate in the survey.

Arjun Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of PSCDL, said the survey will record perception of residents on 49 parameters such as governance, health, cleanliness, water supply, safety and security, economic opportunities, availability of affordable housing, power supply, transportation, recreation, environment, public service and lifestyle.

In the study, 49 indicators will be captured through 97 data points. This would imbibe a culture of data-driven governance in cities to effectively plan, implement and monitor city services in future. Mr. Sharma said the survey was being conducted through a survey questionnaire, which could be accessed by scanning the QR code published in newspapers.

QR code

The QR code will be made available to residents through hoardings erected at public places, posters and social media campaigns. The perception survey was made of 24 simple questions on the ease of living in the city.

“We are targeting to get 1 out of every 100 citizens to give feedback. The window to rate the city will be open between February 1 and 29,” he said. Residents can visit the website eol2019.org to register their feedback on various topics. They can use the QR code to scan and register their vote.