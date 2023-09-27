Rashtriya Raksha University campus inaugurated in Puducherry

September 27, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said the opening of a campus of Rashtriya Raksha University here will be a boon to the students of Puducherry.

Participating in the inaugural of the campus at Puducherry Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology at Murungapakkam, the Lt. Governor said the students of Puducherry will immensely benefit from the courses offered by the university. “It will provide an exposure to the students in many subjects and help them in getting employment,’” she said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his address said the opening of the campus showed the concern of the Central government in the development of the Union Territory. The courses offered at the campus on the subjects of defence and security will be an added advantage to the students in the region, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of the University Bimal N. Patel said the campus is a testament to the institution’s commitment to provide quality education and foster innovation in the field of defence and security.

“The establishment of the extended campus of the university in Puducherry is a significant step towards promoting higher education and research in the Union Territory. The campus will not only provide access to quality education but also create employment opportunities for the local youth,” he said.