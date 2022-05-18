Rangasamy inaugurates contemporary art gallery

It will encourage local artists in Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurating the art gallery on Wednesday. Assembly Speaker R. Selvam and Ministers are also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Department of Art and Culture has opened a new art gallery to provide more space for both established and upcoming artists from the city.

According to a press release, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the Contemporary Art Gallery on Wednesday showcasing exhibits relating to the pre-Independence days. The art gallery would also put on show the contributions by contemporary artists and this would also encourage local artists in the city.

Later, the Chief Minister handed over appointment orders to eight Assistant Professors recruited on contract basis in the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam. PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Transport Minister Chandra Priyanga, and Chief Secretary Rajeev Varma were present.