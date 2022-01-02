Rampant violation of rules by drivers on one-way roads leave Puducherry residents upset

‘Police must map the city’s arterial roads for better traffic management’

The one-way traffic system implemented by the traffic police to ease congestion on several narrow roads in the city, has gone for a toss with drivers breaking rules with impunity.

While the density of vehicles in the city has been witnessing a steady increase over the years, the limited road infrastructure is unable to handle the traffic. Residents complain that traffic violations have become more rampant by the day. Most of the cases pertain to breaking one-way rules, signal jumping and haphazard parking at several places.

One-way rule exists only on paper at Ambalathadayar Madam Street, Rangapillai Street, Kokku Park junction and Vellala Street. It is a common sight to see people driving on the wrong lane on Ambalathadyar Madam Street, residents said. The arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Street, housing several commercial establishments, is the latest addition to the list. Although there is no time restriction mentioned in the rule, drivers think they can enter the wrong lane after 10 p.m.

According to S. Ashwin, a resident of VVP Nagar, people violate the rule on several one-way roads. Even though traffic signs and barricades have been installed at the Kokku Park junction, drivers, including motorists do not take them seriously and cause inconvenience to others.”

‘No detterrent’

Traffic police personnel are also absent at the Kokku Park junction. With no fear of being prosecuted for traffic violations, there is no deterrent to stop drivers from breaking the law.

P. Devanathan of People’s Pulse, a civil society group, said several arterial roads in the Boulevard, including Mission Street and Bharathi Street have no traffic signs.

“A case in point is Mission Street. Entry for four-wheelers has been restricted on a few stretches of the road, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Street junction. However, cars continue to enter the stretch in the absence of sign boards. For a first-time traveller, it is very confusing. The Traffic police should coordinate with Google Maps and map the city’s arterial roads, including one-ways for better traffic management,” he said.

According to a senior police official, the traffic police have been conducting frequent drives to ensure smooth vehicular movement and notices are sent through the court.