QR code-scannable videos to promote oral hygiene in Puducherry

The Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences (IGIDS), a constituent teaching unit of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), have launched a QR code-driven oral hygiene awareness campaign.

The banners embedding the oral hygiene education videos which are accessible through QR code have been set up at vantage sites across the city. Some of these places, which attract substantial crowds, include Rock Beach, Manakula Vinayaka temple, Providence Mall and Chunnambar Boat House for the larger benefit of public. The public can scan the QR code placed at various vantage points and gain information on oral hygiene and its maintenance.

The initiative was led by SBV Chancellor M.K. Rajagopalan and Vice-Chancellor Subhash Chandra Parija. C. Maran, Superintendent of Police (Traffic – North East) and Asha Suresh Babu, General Manager, SBV, launched the campaign at Rock Beach.

In connection with the oral hygiene campaign, free scaling (tooth cleaning) and free consultation will be offered to all who report to the Department of Periodontology, IGIDS, on all working days for a period of three months.

Dr. Parija hoped that such community oriented services would go a long way in advocating oral hygiene across all the strata of the society.