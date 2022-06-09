NCC cadets take out cycle rally

NCC cadets taking out a cycle rally on Thursday to mark 75 years of Indian Independence in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

NCC cadets on Thursday took out a cycle rally as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a call given by the Centre to celebrate 75 years of country’s Independence.

NCC Group Commander Colonel Som Raj Gulia flagged off the rally at the NCC Group Headquarters at Lawspet. Around 75 cadets took part in the cycle rally. They travelled almost 5 km around Lawspet, NCC said in a release.