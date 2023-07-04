Puducherry Congress chief criticises L-G, government for permitting ‘gambling’ club in Yanam

July 04, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee’s president V. Vaithilingam has accused the NDA government in the Union Territory of extending its full support to a business group to establish a private gambling club in Yanam.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Vaithilingam said the Royal Recreation Club at Yanam was closed for almost six months after residents protested against gambling. “Now, it has resurfaced with the full support of the ruling AINRC-BJP government and the Lt. Governor. Gambling is taking place and business worth ₹1 crore is happening every day,” he claimed.

Mr. Vaithilingam, also a MP, said the government was now taking steps to provide permits to opening more such recreation clubs. “The Chief Minister keeps on complaining about revenue deficit. Permits were given for more liquor outlets under the guise of improving the government’s own resources. Now, efforts are being made to issue licenses to start recreation clubs. No one knows who the beneficiary will be, whether it is the State or people in the government. The club has got the full backing of the Lt Governor,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said he would be writing to the President of India informing her about the gambling businesses at Yanam.

Medical college seats

Mr. Vaithilingam also criticised the government on the issue of securing 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges. There was no justification for the government’s stand of engaging private managements on the issue, as the Central legislation mandates States and UTs to get 50 per cent seats of seats from private medical colleges, he said. “What are they negotiating with the management of private medical colleges when the rule mandates getting 50% seats,” the Congress leader asked.

To a question on the demand by his supporters that he should contest again from the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, he said such decisions would be taken by the party leadership. “Mr. Narayanasamy [former Puducherry CM] and others have expressed their wish. I am a loyal servant of party. The decision will be taken by the party,” he said.